Apex Legends x Final Fantasy Collab Event Announced

Apex Legends ushered in a new era of collaborations with the recent Post Malone event, which came with its own unique Three Strikes LTM and “iconic” skin tier. As revealed at the Game Awards 2023, that was just the first step. Developer Respawn Entertainment has announced the next big event for Apex Legends in collaboration with Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

After a scintillating musical performance, a short trailer for the Apex Legends x Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth event was shown at the awards show. Not much has been revealed about the event at the moment, except for the fact that we will see the Buster Sword in the Outlands.

Also, we know the release date for the event. The Apex Legends x Final Fantasy collab will kick off on January 9, 2024, merely days after the ongoing Uprising Collection event ends. So, check out the trailer right here. Limits are made to be broken.@FinalFantasyVII Rebirth joins us in the Outlands starting January 9 pic.twitter.com/bVRf5zn9Ur— Apex Legends (@PlayApex) December 8, 2023

No, it’s not going to be anything like Fortnite, which has expanded to include Lego Fortnite, Rocket Racing, and more over the last few days. The result of the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth collaboration will be an in-game event in Apex Legends, akin to the Post Malone event that we mentioned above.

As per popular Apex Legends creator Thordan Smash on X (formerly Twitter), the event will offer a number of iconic skins to players. You will be able to get your hands on skins for Newcastle, Wraith, Horizon, Crypto, Wattson, and Valk, as per the X post.

Well, we can’t wait to experience this exciting collaboration, but we will have to wait until January. We will get more specifics of the event closer to release, so stay tuned. What are your thoughts on this upcoming event? Let us know in the comments below.