The NotebookLM App for Android and iPhone is Almost Here

People have been asking for a dedicated NotebookLM app, and Google has finally delivered it. While you can’t download the NotebookLM app right away, the listings are already published on the Play Store and App Store. You can pre-register now and get the NotebookLM app, most likely before May 20, which coincides with the Google I/O 2025 event.

Among many AI tools, NotebookLM has carved a space for itself. It allows you to upload multiple files, documents, and materials, and you can chat with all your files. The best part is that it adds in-line citations next to generated responses so you can quickly verify the information.

But that’s not all. NotebookLM lets you generate AI podcasts where two AI hosts discuss your uploaded material in a natural and engrossing way. In fact, now you can join the AI podcast and interact with the AI hosts. Not to mention, you can also generate AI podcasts in over 50 languages.

So if you are a student or researcher, the new NotebookLM app should make the experience smoother and faster. You can click on the link below to register on either the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.