Android Users Getting Custom Text Stickers and More Features

Google has added a slew of new features for Android users, bringing in new changes for Gboard and accessibility. Plus, there’s a new change for those who often use Google Play Points to make app purchases. Here’s a look at what’s new.

New Android Features Arrive!

First in line are the new custom text stickers, which are a new addition to Gboard. These are a result of whatever text you type in English-US. This functionality was initially introduced for just the Pixel phones and has now started rolling out for all Android phones. To recall, it was spotted as part of a test back in March.

Another Gboard change is new emoji mashups for Emoji Kitchen. There are over 1,600 new combinations to explore and this also includes the rainbow-themed ones to celebrate Pride Month. For those who don’t know, Emoji Kitchen is an intriguing feature that allows users to create custom emojis by combining two existing emojis.

As for the ease of accessibility, there’s a new Sound Amplifier feature as part of the Accessibility Settings. This will use an Android phone to amplify and filter out important sounds. This means lesser background noise and more accurate sound. Google has also updated the Lookout feature, which provides information about the surroundings by using the phone’s camera for visually impaired people. It now gets the new Images mode, which will read the description of an image when it is opened. It uses Google’s latest machine learning model to do the task. Additionally, the Text, Documents, Food Label, and Explore modes have been further improved.

Lastly, the interesting change for Google Play Points is that these can now be used for in-app purchases too without the need for leaving the apps and games. Users can either use the entire points or divide the payment between the Play Points and another mode of payment. This functionality will arrive in regions with the Google Play Points program in the coming weeks.

All these new Android features will eventually reach all users. If you have got them, do share your thoughts on them with us in the comments section below.