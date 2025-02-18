Android 16 May Finally Bring Apple-like Battery Health Insights

Apple’s battery health feature on iOS is a pretty useful feature, giving you insights about the current charge your battery can hold. This comes really handy if you are buying a refurbished phone or getting someone else’s old device. Android users have been asking Google to implement a similar battery health feature for years now. But it looks like it could finally be coming to fruition with Android 16.

The folks at 9to5Google did a teardown of the latest version 1.1.0.717462792 of the System services app included inside Android 16 Beta 2. The Battery health screen shows a new “Battery Capacity” option. It shows the current charge your battery holds in percentage compared to its original capacity.

Also Read: All Upcoming New Android 16 Features You Should Know About

Image Credit:: 9to5Google

It also suggests battery health articles to learn how to retain maximum capacity over prolonged usage. This option will be available in Settings > Battery > Battery health.

Other than that, there is an option for Charging optimization here. This lets your device charge smartly based on your usage patterns, or limit charging to 80% to improve battery health. It’s currently available for Pixel devices with Android 15 but could be moved inside the battery health page in Android 16.

Google is also planning to add an option for “Improve battery measurements” according to the few lines of text in the teardown. This will let you recalibrate your battery, which can take weeks, to offer more accurate results.

These are some pretty interesting changes. We hope this feature makes its way to all Android devices with the next update, as we have been eagerly waiting for a battery health feature on Android for years. The Android 16 update is set to arrive sometime around May. It is already in its second beta, with platform stability starting next month.