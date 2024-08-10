Andor Season 2 Details Revealed at D23 With a Teaser

At the D23, clips from the upcoming Andor Season 2 were displayed which brings back the beloved characters from Star Wars projects like the Tie Fighters or Stormtroopers, and rebels. The second season of Andor has has lot in store for us as it is set to arrive on Disney Plus in 2025. Diego Luna took up the stage at the event and talked about his experience and how much it meant for him to work on Andor. Fight the Empire. #Andor's @diegoluna_ has made his return to #D23. pic.twitter.com/brKMamtbjj— Star Wars (@starwars) August 10, 2024

Following this statement, Diego talked about what we can expect from Andor Season 2. He stated-

“This second part of the story will follow Cassian over a four-year period as he grows into the rebel hero we know in Rogue one. In this season, the stakes are greater, enemies more organized, and clock is ticking. Empire threat grows, Andor has a high purpose, freedom and a better tomorrow”

Initially, Andor Season 2 was set to be released in August 2024 but due to the SAG AFTRA strikes, the production of this season got delayed and hence now it is set to be released in 2025.

Earlier, Diego also confirmed that some characters we have previously seen in Rogue One will also appear in Andor Season 2. According to the Star Wars timeline, the events we will see in Andor Season 2 will be happening three days before Rogue One. So let’s wait and see what Star Wars brings us this time with Andor Season 2.