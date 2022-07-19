Amazon Prime Video Gets a Netflix-Esque Makeover

Amazon has updated its Prime Video OTT platform, a result of which is a new user interface aimed at easier navigation. This new design also shares a resemblance with Netflix and even Disney+ Hotstar. Here are the changes to expect.

This Is What the New Amazon Prime Video Look Like!

The most obvious change is the newly positioned navigation bar, which now resides in the left corner making a shift from the top. The navigation panel includes six primary categories (Home, Store, Find, Live TV, Free with Ads, and My Stuff) and then sub-categories like ‘Movies,’ ‘TV shows’ and ‘Sports’ on Home, and ‘Channels’ or ‘Rent or Buy’ on Store.

There’s also an easy way to find the Sports and Live Program content with the presence of the Sports sub-navigation menu and the new Live TV page. The content here will show up in an easy-to-find way with carousels in the Sports section and more.

Another element taken from Netflix besides the side navigation bar is the “Top 10 Chart” for people to view the popular and trending content on the platform. There’s also a Super Carousel that shows the Amazon Originals and Exclusives and Prime Video Cinema via its “larger, poster-style artwork.” And, there’s a “Continue Watching” row on the home page.

Amazon Prime Video also has a blue badge for content included in the subscription and a shopping bag icon for the content that is available for rent or purchase. Plus, the My Subscription section now includes all videos as part of the Prime membership. It also enhances the visual appearance and makes “the experience less busy and overwhelming” for the customers. Additionally, the Find section has seen some design changes too for simplification, real-time search suggestions, and the ability to filter the search based on genre or 4K UHD.

The redesigned Amazon Prime Video will roll out this week for Android, Fire TV, and even Android TV worldwide. Its iOS and web versions will be released later this year. So, what are your thoughts on the new Amazon Prime Video? Let us know in the comments below.