Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale in India Announced; Here’s When It Starts!

It’s here! If you have been waiting for Amazon’s annual and most lucrative sale to finally convert your wishlist into your ‘possession’ list, here’s some good news for you. Amazon has officially announced the dates of the Prime Day 2023 sale and it is happening soon. Here are the details to know.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 Incoming!

The 7th edition of Amazon Prime Day 2023 will be a two-dale sale, starting at 12:00 am on July 15 until 11:59 pm on July 16, and will include a number of new launches, exciting deals, and even something for Amazon Prime Video users. This 15th & 16th July, discover the joy of great deals, blockbuster entertainment and new launches on Amazon Prime Day! Join Prime Now and start your 30-day Free Trial. #AmazonPrimeDay #DiscoverJoy pic.twitter.com/ROFgWDdtXD— Amazon India (@amazonIN) June 28, 2023

Besides discounts on smartphones, laptops, TVs, consumer electronics, and more categories, you will be able to avail of 10% off on ICICI Bank credit/debit cards and SBI Credit Cards and 5% off on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards.

Prime members can get a 5% cashback on Uber rides paid via Amazon Pay. And then, there are new launches for Prime Video (like the horror series Adhura in Hindi, family drama Sweet Kaaram Coffee in Tamil, and more) and Amazon Music. Members can also get a 50% off on add-on subscriptions like Lionsgate Play, discovery+, Eros Now, and 15 more options.

Plus, there will be early access offers too. Another perk will be delivery on either the same day or the very next day.

Amazon products will also be on discounts and you will be able to avail of up to 55% off on Fire TV products, smart speakers, and more. Amazon has also equipped Alexa with important information regarding the Prime Day sale. You just need to ask, “Alexa, what is Prime Day?” This can even happen in Hindi.

We will keep you posted on the exciting deals and offers. So, stay tuned. Also, are you excited about the upcoming Prime Day 2023 sale? Let us know in the comments below.