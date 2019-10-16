After launching Amazon Pay UPI for Android users back in February, the US retail giant has now announced Alexa integration with the new functionality. According to the company, users will now be able to pay their utility bills, such as electricity, water, post-paid mobile, cooking gas, broadband, DTH and more, via Amazon Pay just by speaking to the company’s digital assistant.

The feature will be available on all Alexa-enabled devices from Amazon, including Echo, Fire TV Stick and more. With the roll out of the new feature, users will be able to make their payments with voice commands such as: “Alexa, pay my mobile bill” or “Alexa, pay my electricity bill”. Users can also enable a voice pin for added security. Once the transaction is verified, Alexa will use Amazon Pay to make the payment and send a confirmation notification to the customer’s registered mobile number.

While existing customers of Amazon Pay will automatically have their bill details retrieved from their registered Amazon account by Alexa, new Amazon Pay customers will need to first upload their bill details to their Amazon account before being able to complete the transaction.

Another new Alexa skill for users is India is the ability to add money to customers’ Amazon Pay wallet. For that, users can issue voice commands, such as: “Alexa, add Rs. 500 to my Amazon Pay balance”. The new skill will also enable users to check the balance in their wallet by using a command like: “Alexa, what’s my balance?”. On receiving such commands, Alexa will send a link to the registered mobile number to complete the transaction.

With Inputs from IANS