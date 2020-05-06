Amazon Games has announced that its free-to-play team-based action shooter Crucible will be launching on the 20th of May, which is just a couple of weeks away from now.

The game is developed by Amazon’s game development studio Relentless Studios. The first-ever announcement of Crucible dates back to 2016 at TwitchCon and the launch is finally taking place now.

“Crucible is driven by the choices you make. Each match in Crucible is a fight for survival and control. Not only will you be going toe-to-toe with your fellow competitors, but you’ll have to adapt and overcome all the challenges the planet itself throws your way. You and your teammates will need to work together to take down alien creatures, capture objectives, and pursue your opponents in search of victory.”, describes the company.

There will be three modes on Crucible namely Heart of the Hives, Harvester Command, and Alpha Hunters. ‘Heart of the Hives’ is a 4v4 mode where teams fight against in-game enemies and the first team to harvest three hearts wins. ‘Harvester Command’ is a 4v4 mode similar to CTF and ‘Alpha Hunters’ follows a battle royale fashioned last man standing approach.

The game features up to 10 hunters with their own unique set of abilities. According to the game’s Steam listing, below are the minimum and recommended hardware requirements you need to run the game smoothly on your PC.

Minimum Specifications: OS: Windows 7 64-bit Processor: Intel i5-3570 or AMD FX-6300 Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: GTX 660 or ATI Radeon HD 6950 DirectX: Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 15 GB available space

Recommended Specifications: OS: Windows 10 Processor: Intel i5-6500 (3.2 Ghz) or AMD Ryzen 3 2200G Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 570 DirectX: Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 15 GB available space



If you’re interested, you may wishlist the game on Steam right now from the link below to get notified when the game becomes available, which is on May 20.

Wishlist Crucible on Steam