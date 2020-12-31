Amazon is planning to launch a computer science education program in India really soon, as revealed by a job listing on the company’s website. It is part of the Amazon Future Engineer program, which was introduced in January earlier last year. It is an initiative aimed at helping underprivileged students get good with computers and learn to code.

First spotted by TechCrunch, the e-commerce giant is planning to expand its Amazon Future Engineer program in India sometime in 2021. The company is hiring a manager to lead this CSR initiative, which already serves more than 5,000 schools and 550,000 students in the US.

The job listing revealed that “Amazon India is seeking a passionate, impact-focused individual to support on launching Amazon Future Engineer in India.”

“The initial research for ‘Amazon Future Engineer’ in India is currently underway and we look to the chosen candidate to dive deep into operationalizing the program to what is relevant for India and the student needs,” says the job listing. What exactly does the role entail?

The company just cannot pick the US computer science program and launch it in India. The new hire will work with local non-profits and government officials to understand the need of Indian students, not only different ages but also different regions. This will enable them to build and implement a program unique to them in 2021.

This is not the first time Amazon has shown interest in the online education space in India. The company previously launched a JEE Ready app in the country last year. It offers free classes and mock tests to students looking to get into IITs, NIT, and other prestigious technology colleges. It has now been rebranded to Amazon Academy and could be really helpful for engineering aspirants in India.

There is currently no exact date for when the company plans to launch its India-centric Future Engineer program. We just know that it is coming next year. So, stay tuned for more updates.