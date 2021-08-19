After promising to add the celebrity voice of Amitabh Bachchan to its voice assistant last year, Amazon is finally rolling out Big B’s voice to Alexa in India today. This is the first celebrity voice that Amazon added for Indian customers. You can access it via Amazon Echo smart speakers as well as the Alexa app and the Amazon shopping app.

“Amit Ji, Tell Me a Joke”

Now, instead of summoning Alexa, Echo users would be able to command the Indian superstar Mr. Amitabh Bachchan to fulfill their digital needs. All you need to do is ask Alexa to introduce you to Amitabh Bachchan, but it comes at a price. You will need to pay an introductory annual subscription of Rs. 149 to add Big B’s celebrity voice to your Alexa-enabled devices and apps.

Following the addition of Bachchan’s voice, users can use the wake word “Amit Ji” to summon the voice. So, as a user, you will be able to ask “Amit Ji” to play a song from the movie Kabhie Kabhie. He will not only play the song but also share an interesting behind-the-scenes fact. Moreover, you could ask Bachchan Ji to crack a joke or wish you a happy birthday in his own signature style.

As per Amazon, like its standard Alexa voice, Bachchan’s voice is also driven by its AI systems. So, as you interact with the voice more, it will become more personalized. It utilizes deep learning and neural network-based models and text-to-speech (TTS).

How to Enable Amitabh Bachchan’s Voice on Echo Devices and the Amazon App

Now, for those wondering how to enable Amit Ji’s voice on the Alexa app or your Echo device, follow the steps below to activate it right away.

From Alexa-enabled Devices:

Summon Alexa on your device and say “Alexa, introduce me to Amitabh Bachchan”.

Confirm your purchase to add the voice to your arsenal.

Now, say “Alexa, enable Amit Ji wake word” to enable the feature.

From Amazon Shopping App (Android Only):

Tap this link to purchase the celebrity voice from Amazon.

Open the Amazon Shopping app on your Android device.

Go to the Alexa section in the Settings tab and enable the “Amit Ji” wake word from there.

Now, before you go ahead and buy Amit Ji’s celebrity voice to personally speak with the Shahenshah, get a sneak peek right here:

So, these are the ways to activate Mr. Bachchan’s voice on your Alexa-enabled devices and mobile apps. Once set up, you can ask “Amit Ji” to tell you jokes, tongue twisters, or one of his father’s amazing poems. You can use English or Hindi languages to interact with Mr. Bachchan on your Echo devices, However, on the Amazon shopping app, the celebrity voice will only respond to English commands as of now. So go ahead and give it a go!