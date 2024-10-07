Suit Up, Alien: Isolation 2 Is in Development

There is hardly a single horror fan out there who hasn’t heard of Alien: Isolation. Starting out from a movie series, the franchise turned into a survival horror game that proceeded to scare the wits out of every gamer. Today, as the game hits its 10-year anniversary, game developer Creative Assembly has confirmed that an Alien: Isolation sequel is in the works!

Image Courtesy: Alien: Isolation/X

The news comes from the official Alien: Isolation X account. In a statement published on the game’s anniversary, the developers thanked gamers around the globe for their passion and excitement. However, the surprise came toward the end as they announced that the distress calls have been heard and Alien: Isolation 2 is in early development.

While we don’t have more on the game for now, Assembly did say that it looks forward to ‘sharing more details when they’re ready.‘

While an Alien: Isolation 2 announcement is a happy one, it isn’t exactly very surprising. Gamers had been rallying for an Alien sequel for quite some time since the original game came out. Furthermore, Creative Assembly had previously hinted in the past about its interest in making another title.

Even though we have no release date for the game, we sure are excited for an Alien: Isolation sequel! That said, what do you think about this announcement? Let us know in the comments below.