This Website Makes It Easier to Search YouTube; Check It Out!

YouTube arguably has one of the best search mechanisms in place. As someone who refuses to use any of the services to identify songs and religiously types misheard lyrics on YouTube, I admire how the website gets the results right almost all the time. However, there are times when you have a nuanced search requirement and the default set of search filters doesn’t cut it. That’s where this new YouTube search tool called ÄI comes in and here’s all you need to know about it.

ÄI Tool Will Help Make YouTube Searches Efficient

ÄI – All In One Advanced Search is a tool that offers additional search parameters for YouTube. Unlike YouTube’s advanced search, you get flexible filters like the option to look up the exact term, exclude a term, hashtag, or playlist.

In addition, you can search for videos from a specific channel. You can also search for videos whose title or URL includes a specific keyword.

Honestly, none of this is impossible with the default search. However, the caveat is that you will have to remember complex search operations to make use of it. For instance, you will have to use the minus operator (-) before the search keyword in your query if you want to exclude it from the results. Since the tool redirects you to YouTube anyway, it has the potential to fit right into your YouTube browsing routine.

YouTube is not the only platform supported on All In One Advanced Search. You can also use the tool with Google, DuckDuckGo, Twitter, and Reddit. If you’re interested, you can try out the tool over here. And don’t forget to share your thoughts on it in the comments below.