Aiwa MAGNIFIQ Smart TVs with Google TV Launched in India

Japanese brand Aiwa has introduced two new MAGNIFIQ smart TVs in India. The new TVs come with Google TV, Dolby and DTS Audio, an edge-to-edge display, and more features. Check out the price and more details below.

Aiwa MAGNIFIQ TVs: Specs and Features

There are two MAGNIFIQ TVs; the 43-inch (AS43UHDX1) model and the 55-inch (AS55UHDX1) version. Both support the Crysta Vision Technology (CVT) and a full vertical array LED setup for improved picture quality and enhanced colors and contrast.

There’s support for Aiwa’s Amphitheatre View tech for a convenient viewing experience even at 178 degrees. The TVs also come with Black Reflect technology to avoid any harmful radiation. Both models come with a screen resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, 330 nits of brightness, an 8ms response time, HDR10, and MEMC.

Google TV brings support for Google Assistant, multiple user profiles, and more. There’s also inbuilt Chromecast support. The new MAGNIFIQ Smart TVs are powered by a quad-core processor, paired with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.

For audio, there’s a dual-speaker setup (10W each), the Aiwa Signature Sound, DTS True Surround sound, Dolby Atmos (along with Vision), and three sound modes, namely, Sport, Movie, and Music. Connectivity options include two USB ports, three HDMI ports, Bluetooth 5.0, and dual-band Wi-Fi.

Price and Availability

The Aiwa MAGNIFIQ 43-inch TV is priced at Rs 57,990 and the 55-inch model retails at Rs 87,990. The new TVs will be available for purchase via the company’s website, Croma, Reliance Digital, and select partner stores.