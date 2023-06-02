Cellecor Introduces New 4K Android TVs in India

Indian brand Cellecor has launched two new smart TVs under its new S series in India. The Cellecor S-55 and the S-65 come with a 4K display, support for Dolby Atmos, and much more. Check out the price, features, and more below.

Cellecor S TV Series: Specs and Features

The Cellecor S TVs come with a bezel-less design and are available in 55-inch and 65-inch screen sizes. Both LED TVs support a 4K UHD resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a 178-degree viewing angle. Plus, they have an A+ grade panel.

Android TV 10 brings access to a plethora of apps and games, including, pre-installed ones like Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+Hotstar. The TVs also come with support for Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast. There are parental controls too for parents to monitor the content their kids watch.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ravi Aggarwal, Co-Founder of Cellecor, stated, “The launch of our S Series Smart TVs marks a significant milestone for Cellecor in delivering affordable home entertainment solutions to our valued customers. These smart TVs showcase our dedication to innovation and our commitment to offering advanced features at an affordable price point. We are excited to revolutionize the way people experience television with the S Series.“

There’s support for 50W speakers and Dolby Atmos. The new Cellecor S TV series comes equipped with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3 HDMI ports, an AV port, 2 USB ports, Ethernet, and more.

Additionally, the TVs come with Cursor Control functionality, voice-enabled remote control, and a 2-year warranty.

Price and Availability

The Cellecor S-55 is priced at Rs 39,999 and the S-65 retails at Rs 49,999. Both can now be purchased via Flipkart and the company’s website. Both the smart TVs come in black.