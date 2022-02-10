Airtel Xstream Premium Video Streaming Service Launched in India

Taking advantage of the ever-growing OTT platform space, which is expected to grow to a $2 billion market by 2025, Airtel has introduced the Xstream Premium video streaming service in India for users to get access to a plethora of online content from a single app.

Airtel Xstream Premium Will Be an Umbrella App for Online Content

Airtel Xstream Premium will be an umbrella service that will aggregate online content from 15 Indian and global video streaming services. This list includes names like SonyLIV, ErosNow, Lionsgate Play, Hoichoi, ManoramaMax, Shemaroo, Ultra, HungamaPlay, EPICon, Docubay, DivoTV, Klikk, Nammaflix, Dollywood, and Shorts TV.

It will allow users to access over 10,000 movies and TV shows, and even Live TV from a single app without the hassle of managing multiple OTT apps and their credentials. Users will have the ease of managing a single log-in and single subscription. Plus, it will allow for a unified search experience to get access to the desired content to watch.

Talking about the launch, Adarsh Nair, CEO, Airtel Digital said, “Airtel Xstream Premium is a game-changing innovation to democratize OTT content in India by solving the key challenges of content discovery, affordability, and distribution. As a unified digital platform, it’s a win-win proposition for customers and OTT players alike as we begin an exciting journey to make digital entertainment mainstream in India.“

The new service will compete with the likes of Amazon Prime Video, which apart from offering its exclusive content and more, provides content from Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, ErosNow, Hoichoi, Docubay, Shorts TV, Mubi, and Manorama. However, it is priced at Rs 179 per month as part of the recent price hike. That said, it includes other Amazon Prime benefits and is available for all.

The Airtel Xstream Premium service will be accessible on smartphones, tablets, laptops through the app or web, and on the TV using the Xstream set-top box. It is exclusively available for Airtel users for Rs 149 a month.

Airtel is expected to join hands with more OTT platforms to make this service a go-to for users and aims for 20 million subscriptions with this.