As the number of confirmed Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases continue to rise, India’s largest telecom operator has stepped up to the occasion. Carrying forward its existing partnership with Microsoft, Jio has launched a ‘Jio Together’ hub to offer users Coronavirus resources via the MyJio mobile app and official website.

The highlight of the Jio Together hub is the ‘Symptom Checker’ tool that puts forth a set of quick questions to figure out if the person should get tested for COVID-19. The tool is easily accessible from the MyJio app on Android or iOS but you can also head over to Jio’s official website (official link) to access this resource.

Accessing the symptom checker is easy. When you open the MyJio app, you will most likely see a pop-up banner reading #CoronaHaregaIndiaJeetega (which translates to Corona will lose, India will win). If you somehow miss the banner notification, don’t worry, you can tap the new ‘Jio Together’ button in the top navigation bar.

Now, tapping the banner will take you to the questionnaire, which inquires you about your age, travel history and severity of flu-like symptoms including cough, cold, fever, and more. It then generates a report, suggesting if you are low or high risk and require testing or treatment.

Apart from the Symptom Checker, Jio is also offering users a wealth of resources about Coronavirus. It’s essential because if someone takes the test above and gets a high-risk result then they should what to do next. There’s an FAQ section that will answer all of your questions related to the virus – be it symptoms, treatment, travel or more.

You will also find a dedicated statistics section in the app. It displays the total number of confirmed cases in India, as well as the world. It shows both active and cured cases, along with the number of deaths caused by the virus. There’s also contact information for testing centers and a helpline number available in the app. So, if you are curious to know more about this deadly virus or want to take a quick symptom check, you know where to go.

Download MyJio app (Android, iOS)