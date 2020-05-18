In light of the extended lockdown in India, Airtel has today announced new ‘[email protected]’ plans aimed at businesses. With these plans, Airtel’s business arm aims to provide enterprise employees “a fully secure and seamless office like experience at home.”

Both wired and wireless connectivity options along with collaboration tools, and security solutions are on offer by Airtel. These include Airtel’s Corporate Broadband with up to 1Gbps speeds, and “High speed Airtel 4G Corporate Mi-Fi devices with complimentary G Suite pack.”

Companies using Airtel broadband can extend the network to their employees homes. Moreover, Airtel is also offering “Priority 4G Data SIM with Free G-Suite” aimed at helping employees to work from home with ease. The plan starts at Rs. 399 and will come with the following benefits:

unlimited video conferencing

30GB secure cloud storage

G-Suite

There is also a “Corporate Mi-Fi with Free G-Suite” that starts at Rs. 399 and offers the following benefits:

50GB priority 4G data per month

G-Suite license

However, the Corporate Mi-Fi also has an added one time cost of Rs. 2,000 for the device. Also, Airtel is offering MPLS over 4G, which will allow employers to extend their MPLS network to their employees’ homes. Airtel says this is the first-of-its-kind MPLS over 4G solution.

“Airtel [email protected] is yet another innovation to ensure that our B2B customers are able to empower their people with best-in-class connectivity and digital tools to drive business continuity,” said Ajay Chitkara, CEO of Airtel Business.