Airtel has launched new International Roaming packs for prepaid customers along with a whole bunch of new features including real-time usage tracking using Airtel Thanks app, one-touch control for toggling international roaming, the ability to pre-book roaming packs, and more.

The new international plans come under Travel Basics category and are priced at ₹1199 and ₹ 799 respectively. With the ₹1199 plan, you get 1GB of data, 100 minutes of incoming & outgoing calls to India and foreign country, and unlimited incoming SMS messages. The pack is valid for 30 days.

The ₹799 plan, on the other hand, offers 100 minutes of incoming and outgoing calls, unlimited incoming SMS messages for 30 days. Unfortunately, you don’t get data benefits with this plan.

One noteworthy feature of these international packs is that the data services get automatically cut-off once the user exhausts the available data. This way, you no longer have to worry about crossing the data limit. New packages post data limit exhaustion can be availed via the Airtel Thanks app.

Airtel says these new international packs would cover up to 82 most traveled countries. “We at Airtel obsess around customer experience. In the past few quarters, we worked on some of the biggest customer needs and pain-points around international travel and developed these innovative features.”, says Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing & Brand Officer at Airtel.

In addition, Airtel has announced an upcoming international roaming pack under Travel Unlimited category for both prepaid and postpaid customers. The plan in question costs ₹4999 and offers 1 GB of data per day, unlimited incoming calls, 500 minutes of incoming & outgoing calls to India and foreign country, and unlimited incoming SMS messages for 10 days.