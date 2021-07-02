As many of us have adopted a work-from-home lifestyle due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we now rely on internet and telecom services to communicate more than ever before. Airtel wants to further the convenience of using its services with a new all-in-one plan called Airtel Black.

Airtel Black All-in-One Plans Launched in India

Now, what exactly is Airtel Black? It is a new all-in-one plan that lets users combine the company’s services under a single connection. That means you will now have one single bill for all of Airtel’s services you use, a single customer care number with a 60-second call pickup service, a dedicated team of relationship managers, and priority resolution of faults and issues.

That’s not all. You also get free service visits for life, along with zero switching and installation costs, as per the official press release. This plan also lets you bundle the Xstream Box at no additional cost (will require a Rs. 1,500 security deposit), enabling you to enjoy OTT services and satellite TV channels with ease. Thus, Airtel Black is designed to offer premium and quality service on all home services to customers.

Airtel Black Plan Details

Now, you can go about accessing Airtel Black in two ways. You can either append your existing postpaid mobile or Fiber plan with other services to convert it into a single bill Black plan. Or, you can choose a fixed-bundle plan, which starts for as low as Rs. 998/ month, depending on your needs.

The fixed-bundle Airtel Black plans include an all-in-one offering for Rs. 2,099/ month, 3x mobile connections + Fiber plan for Rs. 1,598/ month, DTH + 3x mobile connections plan for Rs. 1,349/ month, and finally, a Rs. 998/ month plan for DTH + 2x mobile connection plan in India. You can see the complete details right here:

To learn more about Airtel Black, how to add accounts or services under this plan, and handle the payments, head over to the official FAQ page right here. So, would you get Airtel Black plan? Or will you stick to your existing, distributed mobile, broadband, and other services? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.