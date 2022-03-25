Airtel Showcases 5G-Enabled Video Technology That Involves Holograms

Ahead of the commercial rollout of 5G in India, Airtel has showcased its 5G-driven high-speed video technology, which will change the way we consume videos. For this, the telco recreated the iconic India vs Zimbabwe 1983 cricket World Cup match. Here are the details.

Airtel’s 5G Video Tech Demoed

Airtel created an in-stadia experience of Kapil Dev’s 175 not-out innings from the 1983 World Cup match. The “special 175” video was replayed in 4K mode to capture the crucial moments of the match, which otherwise went unrecorded due to the TV technicians’ strike back then.

The video was played at a speed of 1Gbps and with a latency of under 20ms, allowing 50 concurrent users on 5G devices to enjoy it. The technology was also able to provide people with access to multiple camera angles, 360-degree in-stadia view, shot analysis, and stats.

Commenting on the same, Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel, said, “The gigabit speeds and millisecond latency of 5G will transform the way we consume entertainment. With today’s demonstration, we have only scratched the surface of the infinite possibilities of 5G and highly personalized immersive experiences in the digital world. Airtel is fully prepared for 5G in this emerging digital world and is building a solid pipeline of innovative use cases for India. We also take this opportunity to thank the Department of Telecom for giving us the trial spectrum, to validate our technology and use cases.“

The demonstration also involved a hologram of Kapil Dev, which allowed for real-time interaction of his digital avatar with the audience. The hologram was powered by 5G.

This was conducted at Airtel’s Network Experience Center in Manesar, Gurugram with the help of Ericsson 5G Radio in NSA and SA modes (over 3500 MHz band test spectrum).

To recall, Airtel recently tested 5G over a live 4G experience and even demoed India’s first 5G experience in a rural area. The telecom operator is also set to roll out 5G in India and is expected to do so 2-3 months after the 5G spectrum auctions take place. To recall, this is expected to start in May this year. What are your thoughts on this new tech? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.