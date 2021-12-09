AirPods Pro 2 with New Design to Launch at the End of 2022: Kuo

Apple is expected to launch a bunch of new products in 2022, and the successor to the AirPods Pro is most likely one of them. Popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed that the AirPods Pro 2 will make its entry in the fourth quarter of 2022. And here’s what you could expect from the Apple AirPods Pro 2.

AirPods Pro 2 Launch Expected in 2022

This new information is similar to what we have heard before – a 2022 launch. However, previously, it was suggested that AirPods Pro 2 will launch in the third quarter of next year. An exact timeline is still not known.

Other than this, not much is known about the alleged AirPods Pro successor. But, we do have some leaks to get a fair idea. It is suggested that the Apple TWS will come with a different design, thus, ditching AirPods’ stem design. AirPods Pro 2 is most likely to adopt an in-ear design, taken from the Beats Fit Pro, the Samsung Galaxy Buds, and other TWS earbuds in the market.

To recall, the recently introduced AirPods 3 also adopted a new design, which is a combination of the AirPods 2’s universal fit and the AirPods Pro’s short stem design.

As for the internals of the earbuds, we can expect AirPods Pro 2 to come with an upgraded chip for improved performance and connectivity, some fitness-centric features backed by inbuilt sensors, and improved battery life. Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is also expected to see some improvements while ensuring enhancements to the touch controls. There are chances that the earbuds might launch in two sizes, as rumored previously.

Other Apple products that are expected to become official in 2022 could be the iPhone SE 3, the iPhone 14 series, a redesigned MacBook Air, an entry-level MacBook Pro, new iPad models, three Apple Watch models, and even an Apple AR headset. However, Apple is yet to confirm these details, and hence, it makes sense to not fully believe them. We will let you know if we get more details from Apple. Until then, do let us know in the comment which Apple device are you looking forward to in 2022.