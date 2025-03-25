Apple AirPods Max Gains 24-bit/48kHz Lossless Support in a New Update

When Apple announced the AirPods Max last year, we were expecting some big upgrades or at least the support for lossless audio. However, none of that came to fruition, and we even lost support for wired connection for Hi-res audio. Now the Cupertino giant is rectifying this issue by offering full lossless support to the $549 headphones with a software update.

In a recent Apple Newsroom blog post, the company confirmed that they will be pushing out 24-bit, 48 kHz lossless audio support for the USB-C AirPods Max. They mentioned, “A new software update will bring lossless audio and ultra-low latency audio to AirPods Max, delivering the ultimate listening experience and even greater performance for music production”.

Image Credit: Apple

This will be made possible thanks to a new software update coming to the device in April. This will let you listen to the best quality audio, by using the USB type C cable shipped with the AirPods Max. So it won’t be wireless high-quality lossless music streaming, something which AirPods Pro can do.

This is because they still feature the older H1 chipset and not the newer H2 chipset. That said, the firmware update will be available with iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS Sequoia 15.4. This is still big news for all the AirPods Max owners, as they can now enjoy high-fidelity audio at no extra cost.