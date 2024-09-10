Apple’s New AirPods 4 Brings Pro Features, Including ANC and Better Sound

Announced at the ‘Glowtime’ event today, Apple is expanding its AirPods lineup with the addition of the AirPods 4. Mind you, the successor to AirPods 3 isn’t just one model. The AirPods 4 comes in two new variants — one is the entry-level AirPods 4, while the other is AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation (ANC).

AirPods 4 and AirPods 4 ANC Launched

The AirPods 4 are being touted to be the “most comfortable AirPods ever” by Apple. The company, during the event, mentioned that it used advanced modeling tools to analyze thousands of different ear shapes to deliver the best-fitting AirPods ever.

Like its predecessor, the new AirPods 4 still features an open-ear design; yeah, even the AirPods 4 ANC. I was surprised to see Apple include active noise cancellation, transparency, and even adaptive audio in the open-ear design. However, I’m someone who prefers silicone eartips for a tighter fit and sound isolation, so I’m looking forward to trying ANC support on these open-ear AirPods 4.

Both of these variants are powered by a new H2 chip and deliver an upgraded audio experience, thanks to a new acoustic architecture. Furthermore, both models include a force sensor, new Siri interactions (moving your head to accept or deny calls), personalized spatial audio support, and a USB-C port for charging. This means, all AirPods models now feature a USB-C port, including the AirPods Max that were updated today.

Apart from ANC, the premium mid-tier AirPods 4 also supports a case speaker, Find My support, and wireless charging (via Apple Watch charger or any compatible Qi charger) by default.

The new entry-level AirPods 4 still costs $129 and is an affordable option for everyone. The ANC-enabled AirPods 4, on the other hand, requires you to fork out another $50, i.e. $179, for all the additional features. Both the AirPods 4 models are up for pre-order today and will start shipping on September 20 (Friday) globally.

The AirPods 4 have launched alongside the iPhone 16 series and Apple Watch 10. So, what are your thoughts on these new variants? Let us know in the comments below.