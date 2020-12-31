Apple launched the AirPods Pro with ANC earlier last year. The company switched to an in-ear design for better noise isolation. Now, a leak for the second-gen AirPods Pro has surfaced online and it seems like Apple might be planning to launch them in two sizes.

If you haven’t been keeping up, Apple is rumored to change the design of the AirPods with the next iteration. The Cupertino giant might eliminate the elongated stem and introduce a more compact design, much like the Google Pixel Buds or Samsung Galaxy Buds. This means AirPods Pro 2 could have a more rounded shape and this is where today’s leak comes in.

Mr-White, who is said to be a reliable Apple tipster, tweeted out a couple of images of the alleged internal hardware of AirPods Pro 2 earlier this week. The images you see attached below show off the upgraded system-in-a-package enclosure for the earbuds. The first image has the next-gen AirPods hardware (blue enclosure) shows next to the current-gen AirPods (silver). You can see that the next-gen hardware cables will come in two different sizes.

New AirPods Pro Mabey Two Sizes Still W2 Chips 🤨 pic.twitter.com/R5MpzUrUlg — Mr·white (@laobaiTD) December 29, 2020

This could mean two things in my books. First, Apple could launch AirPods Pro 2 in two different sizes to enable buyers to pick the size that fits their ears. Second, which seems more plausible to me, is that the Cupertino giant will update both its standard and Pro variants to the in-ear design (as has been rumored for quite some time now). Thus, it might come in two sizes and cater to two different audiences.

The tipster further reveals that AirPods Pro 2 will come equipped with Apple’s H1 chip. It supports Bluetooth 5.0, low-latency, and hands-free ‘Hey Siri’ among other things. This is an upgrade over the W1 chip that is found aboard the original AirPods. So, are you excited for two new AirPods to launch next year?