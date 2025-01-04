Aiarty Image Matting: Best AI Tool for Image Background Removal

Many AI tools promise perfect background removal from images, but when you throw images with complex structures and multiple layers, they struggle to isolate the subject. Turns out, Aiarty Image Matting is a new advanced AI-powered tool that uses specialized AI models to separate foregrounds from complex backgrounds. Best of all, it runs locally on your PC, allowing you to batch-process hundreds of images. If that sounds like something you need, learn about Aiarty Image Matting and my experience with the AI tool.

Why Aiarty Image Matting is Your Best AI Tool for Background Removal

Aiarty Image Matting is an AI tool that delivers precise background removal from images. It’s an advanced tool that uses specialized AI models to accurately separate the foreground object from the background.

While traditional tools struggle with hair, fur, and transparent objects, Aiarty Image Matting uses proprietary AI models and edge detection techniques to accurately isolate the subject.

It’s largely used by e-commerce and business customers to bulk-remove background from product images. That said, personal users can also use the tool to create stickers, remove backgrounds from family photos, and upscale them. Bloggers, photographers, and content creators can also use the Aiarty Image Matting tool to naturally blend isolated objects with custom backgrounds.

Key Features of Aiarty Image Matting

Aiarty Image Matting is a state-of-the-art image matting software. It has been designed to carefully handle hair, fur, and transparent objects while removing the background from an image. Here are its key features.

Background Removal and Blending

The core feature of Aiarty Image Matting is background removal and blending. It features four advanced AI models, designed for various use cases, to seamlessly separate the background and foreground. While isolating the object, it maintains the edge sharpness with high-precision accuracy. Not only that, you can also use it to blend the foreground with custom backgrounds effortlessly.

Image Credit: Aiarty

Batch Processing

The headline feature of Aiarty Image Matting is batch processing. This means that you can bulk-remove background from 3,000 images — all at once. No need to individually process an image. If you run a business and want to seamlessly remove background from thousands of product images, Aiarty Image Matting is the best tool for you.

Natural Edges

As I mentioned above, Aiarty Image Matting comes with four AI models, of which three models are specifically designed to detect edges precisely. EdgeClear V2, AlphaEdge V2, and SolidMat V2 — all three models prioritize edge sharpness without crushing the details. So Aiarty Image Matting will always output images with natural edges that you can blend with custom backgrounds easily.

Select Any Subject to Matte

Besides automatic subject detection, Aiarty Image Matting offers an advanced tool to let you highlight any subject you want from the image. You can manually highlight the area of interest and easily separate it from the background. Basically, you are not constrained by automatic AI detection of subjects in an image.

Advanced Refinement Tools

The best part about Aiarty Image Matting is that it features advanced refinement tools to enhance your image further. You can choose Smooth Processing, Outline Emphasis, and Balance Brightness settings to refine the image as you like. And after removing the background, you can use the Erase, Brush, Dodge, or Burn tool to adjust the opacity. There is also a Mask tool to highlight the masked area.

AI Models Designed for Seamless Image Matting

For seamless image matting, Aiarty has developed four specialized AI models. These include AlphaStandard V2, EdgeClear V2, AlphaEdge V2, and SolidMat V2 models. Aiarty has developed the models by training them on more than 320,000 high-quality 4K images. Here is what each AI model does in this AI tool.

AlphaStandard V2

AlphaStandard V2 is Aiarty’s state-of-the-art AI model for extracting the foreground subject and object from an image. It also preserves the transparency information. It’s a CNN-based model that is designed for semi-transparent objects such as hair, glass, water, wedding dresses, cats, dogs, and more.

Basically, AlphaStandard V2 is optimized for superior edge detection, which allows natural blending with the background.

EdgeClear V2

Next, EdgeClear V2 is based on the Swin Transformer model, and it’s designed for precise matting. It focuses more on sharpness and detail preservation. This model is best for isolating objects like bicycles, cars, bags, jewelry, furniture, etc. So if you want to extract objects while maintaining great quality, you should use the EdgeClear V2 model.

AlphaEdge V2

Similar to AlphaStandard V2, AlphaEdge V2 is another CNN-based model. However, it focuses more on edge sharpness and reduces the subject transparency. You can use this model on images featuring semi-transparent objects where edge clarity is more important to the image than subject transparency.

SolidMat V2

SolidMat V2 is similar to the EdgeClear V2 model, but you will see subtle differences with this AI model. It prioritizes edge sharpness for complex image structures while improving matting accuracy and detail preservation.

For solid objects like books, sofas, mobile phones, clothing, shoes, buildings, and such objects, you can use the SolidMat V2 model.

How to Use Aiarty Image Matting

You can start using Aiarty Image Matting on your Windows PC or Mac for free with a 30-day free trial. The best part is that all the processing happens locally on your computer. You can even use it on a consumer-grade computer with a decent CPU or GPU.

I’ve added step-by-step instructions for how you can get started with and use Aiarty Image Matting to remove background from images while preserving intricate details.

Download Aiarty Image Matting from here.

After that, install the program on your PC or Mac.

Launch Aiarty Image Matting and add an image by clicking on the “+” button below.

Next, I am using the “AlphaStandard V2” model, which is the best model for segmenting hair.

Finally, click on “Start”. Within a minute, the AI tool will download the model and extract the subject from the background with high precision.

Image Credit: Aiarty

As you can notice in the image below, the hair and suit are perfectly isolated. Let’s be frank, many background removal tools struggle with hair so this is a remarkable tool to have in your arsenal.

Image Credit: Aiarty

You can further play with various effects such as Green screen background, Blur, Black and White, Pixelation, etc. You can also view the grayscale mask to identify the extracted region.

Image Credit: Aiarty

Image Credit: Aiarty

Image Credit: Aiarty

Now, click on “Single Export” and you can save the isolated subject in high resolution on your PC.

To test Aiarty Image Matting further, I added an image of a bicycle and used the EdgeClear V2 model. Bicycle has a complex image structure so this is the best scenario to test the model. In the output image, you can see that the bicycle has been perfectly isolated from the background with improved edge sharpness and detail.

After that, I threw an image of a Jellyfish which is semi-transparent and has a translucent structure. Generally, background removal tools struggle a lot with such types of images. For this image, I chose the “AlphaEdge V2” model to have better edge clarity. As you can notice below, Aiarty Image Matting has done a fantastic job separating the jellyfish from the background.

Then, I tested the SolidMat V2 model on an image featuring a detailed jewelry piece. The image contained a delicate necklace, surrounded by a complex backdrop with blurred elements. Aiarty’s SolidMat V2 model performed remarkably well by isolating the necklace and precisely removing the background while preserving the jewelry’s intricate details, including its edges’ sharpness.

Image Credit: Aiarty

Finally, I tried the SolidMat V2 model on an image with a complex structure. It’s a portrait with flowers blurred in the background. Aiarty’s model successfully removes the background and maintains the edge sharpness.

Aiarty Image Matting: Giveaway Offer

While Aiarty Image Matting offers a 30-day free trial, I would recommend buying the full license, which costs $75, in order to unlock batch processing without any watermark. It brings a lifetime license for three PCs and you get improved AI models and features in the future. Not to mention, you can also upscale images up to 32x resolution using the dedicated Aiarty Image Enhancer. The tool itself supports up to 2x image upscaling.

Luckily, there is currently a giveaway underway that will get you Aiarty Image Matting for free! Yes, you can get access to all the new V2.0 models and features without any cost. The only disadvantage is that you won’t have access to newer models and features in the future. Nevertheless, for the kind of advanced background removal this AI tool offers, Aiarty Image Matting is an instant buy.