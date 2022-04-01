After Jio, Airtel Introduces New Rs 319 Monthly Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio recently introduced the Rs 259 prepaid plan that offers a full month’s validity. To compete with the same, Airtel has now come up with a monthly plan of its own, which retails at Rs 319. The Indian telecom giant has also introduced another Rs 296 prepaid plan with 30-day validity. Here are the details.

Airtel Rs 319 Prepaid Plan Details

The Rs 319 Airtel recharge plan offers 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMSs a day for a month’s validity. This means that the plan will expire at the end of a particular month.

This plan also includes a free trial of Amazon Prime Mobile Edition for 30 days, access to Airtel Wynk Music and Shaw Academy, 3-months of Apollo 24/7 circle, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, and Hello Tunes as well.

The Rs 296 prepaid recharge plan comes with a validity of 30 days. Hence, in the months that have 30 days, it will be equivalent to the monthly plan too. It provides users with a total data of 25GB, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day. It also offers the same additional perks as the Rs 319 prepaid plan.

This plan is like the Jio Rs 296 plan, which also comes with 30-day validity. It also comes with the same benefits as the Airtel plan, except it has access to the Jio apps.

The new Airtel monthly plan comes after TRAI recently ordered telcos to introduce at least one plan that has a monthly validity. As per the order issued in January, TRAI states, “Every Telecom Service Provider shall offer at least one Plan Voucher, one Special Tariff Voucher, and one Combo Voucher which shall be renewable on the same date of every month.“

Complying with the same, Vodafone Idea (Vi) has also introduced the Rs 337 and the Rs 327 prepaid plans. The Rs 337 prepaid plan offers 28GB of total data, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/ day, and access to Vi Movies and TV for 31 days. The Rs 327 prepaid plan, on the other hand, offers 25GB of total data for 30 days, along with the same benefits as the Rs 337 plan.