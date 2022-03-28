Jio Introduces Rs 259 Recharge Plan with ‘Calendar Month’ Validity; Check out the Benefits!

Reliance Jio has added a new Rs 259 prepaid recharge plan for users in India. This new prepaid plan is different from the existing ones as it comes with a “calendar month” validity. This means that irrespective of the days of a month, users will get a full month’s validity. Here are the details.

Jio Rs 259 Prepaid Plan Benefits

The Rs 259 prepaid plan will offer a full month’s validity. For instance, the plan will provide validity of 31 days, if it’s availed in March and will have a cycle of a full month. As opposed to the 28-day validity offered by most monthly plans, this one appears quite attractive.

Besides the full month’s validity, the Rs 259 plan offers 1.5GB of data a day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS a day. There’s also access to various Jio apps such as Jio TV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

The new Rs 259 prepaid recharge plan is now available for Jio users to activate either via the Jio website or the MyJio app.

Jio Rs 279, Rs 555 Plans Introduced Too

The new Rs 259 monthly plan has been introduced in addition to the recent Rs 555 prepaid plan, which offers free access to Disney+ Hotstar (mobile edition), just in time for the ongoing IPL cricket tournament.

The Rs 555 plan is a data add-on pack that provides users with 55GB of data and free Disney+ Hotstar worth Rs 499. It also provides access to JioTV, JioCinema, JioCloud, and JioSecurity. In addition, Jio has also added the free Disney+ Hotstar subscription to the Rs 2,999 annual prepaid plan. This plan includes 2.5GB of data/day, 100 SMSs a day, and Jio app access too.

Jio has also reportedly introduced the Rs 279 data add-on pack with 15GB data and Disney+ Hostar but with ads. This plan relies on the validity of the existing plan a user has and is currently available only for select users. Users can see if they have access to it by checking the MyJio app, which is showing the plan’s banner to a select few.