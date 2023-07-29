Samsung Foldables Aren’t Dustproof but Could Soon Be!

Just a few days back at its customary Samsung Unpacked Event, the South Korean tech giant unveiled the much-awaited Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldable devices. Although these are the 5th-gen foldables from Samsung, these phones are missing out on one aspect but Samsung might be working on it. Keep reading to find out more.

Dust Resistance For Samsung Foldables

Although both the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 come with an official IPX8 rating for water resistance, there are zero guarantees for dust resistance, which is a big deal. And foldable smartphones are fragile by nature. The inner display is crafted out of a very thin layer of glass which is prone to damage very quickly. So, when you are purchasing a $1,000 device you expect to receive the full “premium treatment.”

Now, given the obvious outcry of fans over the lack of this essential feature, TM Roh, the Mobile Chief at Samsung has addressed this issue and assured fans that Samsung is working to bring dust resistance to foldable devices as soon as possible. He added, “We are well aware of consumer demand for dust proofing, and we are making various efforts to achieve this, but due to the nature of foldables, there are many moving parts, so dust proofing is difficult.”

However, given the tricky nature of this feat, fans will have to “wait a bit longer” for this feature to arrive. This was first reported by the media outlet Bizwatch.

To recall, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 arrives with a book-like design that has a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED foldable display and a 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED outer display. Both displays feature dynamic refresh rates of up to 120Hz. There is an upgraded hinge mechanism that allows the device to close without leaving any gap. The device is powered by the tweaked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset and can be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 sports a 5-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor with Auto Focus and OIS. There is also a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 10MP telephoto lens. The outer display houses a center punch-hole 10MP selfie camera while the inner display features a under-display 4MP sensor. It is backed by a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast charging and runs Android 13-based One UI 5.1.1.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 ships with a clamshell-like design that has a 6.7-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED foldable display and a 3.4-inch 60Hz Super AMOLED outer display. There are several nifty features for the now bigger outer display and it is now much more functional, usable, and customizable. The Flip 5 has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset, a dual-camera setup with a 12MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The center punch-hole selfie camera is a 10MP sensor. It is backed by a 3,700mAh battery that supports 25W fast charger and ships with One UI 5.1.1 based on Android 13.

All in all, it looks like Samsung is taking dust resistance for foldable devices seriously and if we are lucky enough, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 might arrive with an official dust resistance rating. However, only time will tell if it actually happens or not. So, what do you think of the current 5-gen Samsung foldable? Are you looking to purchase either of the devices or will wait for an official dust resistance rating? Do share your thoughts in the comment section below.