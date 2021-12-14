Adobe Creative Cloud Express Launched as a Free Design Tool for Budding Creators

Adobe has introduced the Creative Cloud Express tool for people to easily create, edit, and share images and videos in various forms. The platform is specifically meant for budding content creators who aren’t pro at editing and are looking for a Canva alternative. They can either be students, social media influencers, small businesses, or more.

Adobe Creative Cloud Express Features

The app allows users to create social media posts and stories, flyers, banners, invitations, logos, and whatnot with ease. It provides access to thousands of templates, over 20,000 Adobe fonts, 175+ million stock images, and more. The platform also enables a simple “Drag and Drop” functionality for easy content creation. Creative Cloud Express is available for Android, iOS, and even the web.

The app also gets advanced search and discovery capabilities, thanks to Adobe Marketplace. Much like many of Adobe’s premium tools like Photoshop, the Creative Cloud Express tool also has support for Adobe Sensei for AI-based capabilities such as Quick Actions and even the ability to remove the background features from photos. It also enables features like trimming and merging videos, turning videos into GIFs, and converting/exporting PDFs in a few clicks.

Scott Belsky, Chief Product Officer and Executive Vice President, Creative Cloud at Adobe in a statement said, “In this unique time, where millions of people are building a personal and professional brand, we’re excited to launch Creative Cloud Express as a simple, template-based tool that unifies the creation, collaboration, and sharing process so anyone can create with ease.“

The web and mobile app also allow users to manage their social media postings with integrated ContentCal features. Creative Cloud Express is a free service for people to avail of. However, it also has a premium version, which allows users to access additional features such as access to the stock images and more for $9.99 (around Rs 758) a month. In addition, Adobe has revealed that it will launch Creative Cloud Express for Enterprise and Teams in 2022.