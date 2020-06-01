Acer has today launched the new Swift 3 in India. The company is saying that the Swift 3 is the first laptop in the Indian market that’s running an AMD 4000 series processor. The laptop comes with a 14-inch Full HD display with narrow bezels. This allows the laptop to have an 82.73% screen to body ratio.

Under the hood, the new Swift 3 comes with the Ryzen 5 4500U processor. Along with that you get up to 16GB LPDDR4x RAM. For storage the laptop comes with up to 1TB PCIe Gen-3 NVMe SSD. Also included with the Ryzen processor is a 7nm Radeon GPU for graphics performance.

The laptop comes with WiFi 6 connectivity, and the company claims a nice 11 hours of battery life from the laptop. The Swift 3 also comes with fast charging support. You can charge it for 30 minutes and get around 4 hours of usage, which is great.

“As we continue to expand our thin and light range of devices, our goal has always been to offer consumers with a device that can easily function both for work as well as for play. Packed with powerful and brilliant features, the New Swift 3 will be a perfect fit for a modern lifestyle. The fact that Swift 3 weighs only 1.2 kg making it super portable, ideal for slipping in a bag and working on the go.” says Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO & Consumer Business Head, Acer India.