Vivo has launched its latest truly wireless earbuds – Vivo TWS Neo with 14.2mm drivers and IP54 certification in China.

The Vivo TWS Neo comes with Bluetooth 5.2 in terms of connectivity along with support for aptX Adaptive codec. Vivo claims the codec brings “near CD quality” to these earbuds.

The company offers three DeepX Stereo modes namely Bass-heavy mode, Clear Voice mode, and High Pitch mode to choose from. Moreover, Vivo says it has an 88ms low-latency mode for a better experience in gaming sessions.

You also get touch gesture controls with these earbuds. You can slide to control volume, tap to play/pause music or trigger voice assistant, long press to control incoming calls.

If you own a Vivo phone, a notification will popup for seamless pairing, just like what we usually get on iPhones. In addition, the company offers smart noise reduction features for eliminating ambient noise with its dual-microphone system.

In terms of battery life, the Vivo TWS Neo offers 5.5 hours on AAC codec and 4.2 hours on aptX Adaptive. You get a total of 27 hours of listening time along with the charging case.

Vivo TWS Neo retails in two color variants – Interstellar Blue and Moon White and is available to buy at 499 Yuan (Rs. 5,300) in China.

While Vivo has not brought its previous TWS earbuds to India, a recent report suggests that the company is gearing up to do so. Hence, it is possible that Vivo could be bringing the TWS Neo to India in the near future.