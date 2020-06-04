After announcing at them CES 2020 earlier this year, Panasonic has now started selling its true wireless earbuds – RZ-S500W and RZ-S300W in Europe.

Panasonic RZ-S500W and RZ-S300W: Specs

The factor that sets Panasonics’ RZ-S500W apart from the crowd is the presence of Dual Hybrid Noise Cancellation with almost 50 inside/outside noise-canceling levels. Yes, these earbuds come with proper ANC coupled with a wide range of customizability. However, the RZ-S300W lacks ANC.

Panasonic says the earbuds offer MEMS microphones and a Labyrinth structure, aimed to offer superior call quality in noisy environments. You also get an ambient mode to quickly be aware of your surroundings.

Just like most other TWS earbuds out there, these earbuds come with touch controls as well. What’s more, you can summon your favorite voice assistants such as Google Assistant, Siri, or Alexa. You may install the Panasonic Audio Connect app for better controls.

The company claims up to 6 hours of music playback with ANC turned on with the RZ-S500W. Moreover, the overall battery life along with the charging case goes up to 20 hours. The case takes almost 4 hours to completely charge the earphones.

On the other hand, according to the company’s website, the RZ-S300W offers a disappointing 5 hours of playback time despite lacking ANC.

Panasonic RZ-S500W and RZ-S300W: Price and Availability

The Panasonic RZ-S500W will be available in Black and White color variants, whereas the RZ-S300W will be available in Black, White, and Green color variants. The former retails at 169 Euros in Europe while the latter will be available to buy at 109 Euros. As Engadget points out, RZ-S500W will cost $199 and the RZ-S300W will be priced at $129 once they become available in the US. There’s no word if Panasonic has plans to bring these TWS earbuds to India.