At its much-awaited IoT event in China, Oppo took the wraps off its much-anticipated smart TV lineup. It is the Chinese giant’s first intervention into the smart TV segment and well, Oppo is going all out with a premium 4K QLED and two 4K LED TVs. It has also shown off the circular Oppo Watch RX and the Enco X TWS earbuds, which you can read more about down below.

Oppo TV S1

Oppo has finally stepped foot into the smart TV market with the launch of Oppo TV S1 in China today. It sports a 65-inch 4K QLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, which is a major highlight of this smart TV. The refresh rate can vary between 48Hz to 120Hz depending on the content, which is great. The panel also boasts 120% NTSC wide color gamut, up to 1500 nits peak brightness, and HDR, HDR10+, HLGS, and Dolby Vision support.

Oppo TV S1 is powered by a quad-core MediaTek chipset, coupled with 8.5GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. It runs ColorOS TV and supports 100+ popular apps at launch. The smart TV includes Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6, 3x HDMI 2.1, 2x USB-A, audio output, Ethernet, optical port, and more on the rear.

The remote supports NFC and you can simply tap your phone on it to cast the content or games to the smart TV. The latency goes down to 20ms while gaming, claims Oppo. This smart TV boasts a floating design and a pop-up camera, which will enable you to focus on your fitness or attend video calls on a big screen.

Oppo TV S1 also comes equipped with an 18-unit speaker system, with a whopping 85W power output and Dolby Audio support. It has been co-created in partnership with audio equipment maker, Dynaudio.

The Oppo TV S1 is priced at CNY 7,999 (~Rs. 87,700) but will be available to buy at an introductory price of CNY 6,999 (~Rs. 76,700) in China. It goes on sale from 1st November.

Oppo TV R1 Series

Alongside the Oppo TV S1, the Chinese giant also launched the Oppo TV R1 series. It comes in two screen sizes – 55-inch and 65-inch. Both of the smart TVs include a 4K panel, with minimal bezel and a 96% screen-to-body ratio. The panel also boasts 95% DCI-P3 wide color gamut, MEMC, HDR, HLGS, HDR 10+ certification, and more.

Oppo TV R1 series is powered by the quad-core MediaTek MT9652 chipset, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of built-in storage. You will find 20W speakers on board as well.

These smart TVs also run ColorOS TV, support the NFC remote, and Dolby Audio among other things. But, it does include a pop-up camera like the premium Oppo TV S1. Also, you will find Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 6, HDM1 2.1, and other connectivity options on board here.

As for the pricing, the 55-inch Oppo TV R1 is priced at CNY 3,299 (~Rs. 36,199) and the 65-inch variant is priced at CNY 4,299 (~Rs. 47,199) in China. Oppo TV R1 series will go on sale from today itself.

Oppo Enco X

Just like its smart TVs, Oppo Enco X TWs earbuds have been co-created in partnership with Danish audio equipment maker, Dynaudio. You will see its branding on the hinge of these TWS earbuds. The earbuds boast an in-ear design and dual-drivers, including an 11mm ring unit and 6mm flat diaphragm, as per the specs sheet. Enco X supports high-res LHDC codec, along with AAC and SBC.

The earbuds are super lightweight and weigh merely 4.8 grams, support the company’s DBEE 3.0 sound technology, and well, its latency goes down to 94ms when the gaming mode is activated. You also have touch controls on the earbuds. The Oppo Enco X also has three microphones for ANC support, passthrough mode, and improved calling.

As for the battery life, Oppo promises up to 5.5 hours of playback via the earbuds on a single charge and up to 25 hours of total playback (including the case). The charging case supports wireless charging as well.

The Oppo Enco X has been priced at CNY 999 (~Rs. 10,999) and will go on sale from 19th October, i.e today, itself in China.

Oppo Watch RX

Finally, the company showed off its upcoming smartwatch – the Oppo Watch RX – at the event today. It will be a circular smartwatch as opposed to the square Apple Watch-like design of its first Oppo Watch. It features a 1.28-inch AMOLED display, a stainless steel body, and a 43mm dial. It will be available in three colorways and a new League of Legends Special edition variant, which was teased a few days ago.

Also, if you weren’t able to catch Oppo’s IoT event, the Chinese giant a new League of Legends edition of the Find X2 in China today.