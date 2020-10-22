We have seen a number of Google Assistant smart speakers launch in the past month or two. The Mi Smart Speaker and Nest Audio are being followed by the Acer Halo. It marks the tech giant’s entry into the smart speaker market, that too with some added pizzaz and style.

Acer Halo: Specs and Features

Acer Halo is one of the coolest smart speakers we have seen in a while. Apart from the focus on audio quality, this speaker ups the ante on the design front as well. Acer Halo is a small cuboidal speaker with the top covered in mesh fabric and a transparent base backed by RGB lighting.

The RGB-lit base is customizable. You can either choose to see a gradient color, let it sync with music playback, or use it as a night light. That’s not all though. Acer Halo also hides an LED display behind the mesh fabric. It offers users quick access to glanceable information, such as weather, time, and speaker volume. This is super cool, right? Acer is also working on an Android app to let users display custom messages and an image on this LED display.

Acer Halo, as you already know, is backed by Google Assistant. You simply need to say ‘Hey Google’ and get your queries answered – be it in English or Hindi.

The design is not the only highlight of this smart speaker. Acer Halo will offer a 360-degree sound experience and is one of the first speakers with DTS sound support. “The Halo Smart Speaker provides rich, high-quality audio,” says the blog post. You have the mute switch, play/ pause button, and volume controls baked at the top.

Price and Availability

Acer Halo smart speaker has been priced at $109 (~Rs. 8,000) and will be available to buy in Q1 2021 in North America. We are unsure whether the company plans to launch this cool smart speaker in India or not.