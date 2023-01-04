CES 2023: Acer Wants You to Exercise as You Work on eKinekt Bike Desk

Apart from a great lineup of laptops, Acer has also unveiled a one-of-a-kind work desk at CES 2023. To promote sustainable lifestyles, Acer has come up with the eKinekt Bike Desk that allows you to work and exercise at the same time. Not just that, you can also generate energy by exercising while doing productive work. Check out all the details about the eKinekt Bike Desk.

eKinekt Bike Desk for Productive and Healthier Lifestyle

The eKinekt Bike Desk is not your traditional work desk. It comes with a stationary bike attached to it and the desk has been designed in a way that discourages you from leading a sedentary lifestyle. You can pedal the bike and in turn, it will generate kinetic energy that can be used to charge your laptop and smartphone. At 60 RPM, it can generate 75W of power which is amazing. The desk has two USB Type-A and one USB Type-C port so that is great.

Work and Sports Modes

Besides that, you can adjust the resistance level of the bike for intense pedaling, increase the desk height, adjust the seat according to your preference, and more. There are working and sports modes so that you can move your desk position without having to stop your exercise. Under working mode, the desk repositions itself and comes closer to you so that you can work better and pedal simultaneously. And in sports mode, the desk height increases and moves away a bit so you can pedal at your full strength with added leg space.

Added Convenience

There is even a tiny LCD display attached to the desk where you can find information on how many calories you burned, for how long you exercised, and the power generated by you. By the way, this information is also available through the companion app. This will help you to stay on track with your progress. For added convenience, Acer has incorporated a beverage holder so that your electronic devices remain safe from accidental liquid spillage. There is also a bag hook on the eKinekt Bike Desk.

With this product, Acer has also ensured that the eKinekt Bike Desk remains an eco-friendly product. Apart from the ability to self-generate energy, the desk and the casing that protects the bike’s interior are made of recycled (PCR) plastic. It’s Acer’s long-term commitment to a sustainable future.

Price and Availability

The eKinekt Bike Desk will be initially available in Taiwan starting in April 2023 at a price tag of NTD 29,000 (~ Rs 78,300). After that, in June, it will be released in North America for $999. As for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, it will be released in June for EUR 999. So, will you go for the workout machine while you meet your deadlines? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.