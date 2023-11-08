7 Ring Smart Ring Is Here to Enable Contactless Payments in India

Seven, a consumer electronic startup, has introduced the 7 Ring smart ring in India. The new wearable comes with an interesting standout feature, which is the ability to make contactless payments with its help. Let’s have a look at the details below.

7 Ring: Specs and Features

The 7 Ring smart wearable has a Zirconia Ceramic build and comes with scratch resistance, which can make the case both durable and stylish. It also has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. You can choose from the 7 size options available.

There’s support for NFC (near-field communication), which ensures stable connectivity without any reliance on Bluetooth. The main highlight is that it supports a convenient payment technology, which can help you initiate contactless payments with a single tap. There won’t be a need for a wallet, phone, app, PIN, or OTP when the amount is lower than Rs 5,000.

You can simply place the hand on the POS machine with the ring on and the payment will be done. This is a passive ring, which takes power from the POS machine and hence, doesn’t have a battery of its own and doesn’t require charging. There’s also support for UPI, LivQuik, M2P, and more.

Vijay Khubchandani, Founder and CEO of Seven, said, “We are very excited to talk about our new innovation as 7 Ring is the first of its kind in India, offering a seamless and secure payment experience to our customers. With its chic design, durability, and convenient payment capabilities, 7 Ring is the perfect blend of style and technology, catering to the needs of modern consumers.”

There’s a companion app by Seven, which can help you manage the 7 Ring easily. It also includes a prepaid wallet, passbook, and more. It is environment-friendly and safe too as its design makes it less prone to fraud. The smart ring is made in India.

Price and Availability

The 7 Ring smart ring has an MRP of Rs 7,000 and can currently be ordered (by select people) for Rs 4,777 as an early bird offer via the company’s website. So, will you buy the new smart ring, which competes with options like the boAt Smart Ring and Noise’s Luna Ring? Let us know in the comments below.