Tensions between New Delhi and Beijing are at an all-time high following the recent confrontation at Ladakh that resulted in at least 20 Indian soldiers being martyred. Today, Indian intelligence agencies have red-flagged at least 52 mobile apps that they claim pose a national security threat. Following the grave assessment, they’ve asked the government to block these applications or advise people against using them. The apps are all linked to China in one way or another.

According to the agencies, the apps, which include the likes of TikTok and Clean Master, are sending a large amount of data to servers outside India. The agencies’ recommendation is reportedly supported by the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS). That’s according to an unnamed ‘senior government official’ quoted by Hindustan Times. The official told the publication that the NSCS also believes that these apps might compromise national security.

The report, however, suggests that the government may not rush into blacklisting so many apps at one go. According to an official quoted by the report, “The discussions on the recommendations are continuing”. Apparently, the government will investigate each app separately before deciding on its future course of action. “The parameters and the risks attached to each mobile app will have to be examined one by one”, they said.

The list of apps ranges across a number categories from social media to shopping. These include blockbuster ones like TikTok, ShareIt, Xender, UC Browser, Clean Master and more. It also includes Xiaomi’s Mi Store and Mi Community apps. The list also includes apps from DU and Cheetah Mobile, which already have a checkered history on the Play Store. Unsurprisingly, Zoom is also in the list, with the Home Ministry having already warned about possible safety concerns with the app. You can check out the full list of all 52 black-listed apps below.

Chinese Apps Red-Flagged by Indian Security Agencies