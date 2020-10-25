The rumors about GMC reviving the “Hummer” brand with a new electric pickup truck became true when the American automobile-manufacturers unveiled their “all-electric supertruck”, the 2022 Hummer EV Edition 1. Apart from going from 0-60 mph in just 3 seconds, the electric pickup truck has another USP, which is the Unreal Engine-powered Android infotainment system. Yep, that’s right! It actually has one.

According to a recent report, GMC installed an entire Android system in its upcoming “2022 Hummer EV” to give users one of the best in-truck experience. Moreover, this is the first in-vehicle infotainment system which is powered by Unreal Engine’s “human-machine interfaces (HMI)”.

A Custom Interface for Automobiles

Epic Games, earlier this year, announced that they have been working with GMC to install the first Unreal Engine-powered in-vehicle system in the upcoming electric Hummer. The game developers said that they have used their existing technologies to develop a whole new “human-machine interface” for future automobiles.

Now that the “2022 Hummer EV” is out in the open, the Creative Director of the vehicle, Scott Martin told Engadget all about the supertruck’s infotainment system. According to Martin, the electric truck features a custom Android system that is powered by an Intel CPU and has 64GB of onboard storage. Moreover, the auto-makers partnered with Google to add voice control, Google Maps, and even the Play Store to the infotainment system.

Apart from displaying general information about the truck, the system has the option to use the additional power to show more advanced information to the drivers. For instance, if/when drivers go off-roading with the truck, they will be able to see the balance of the truck and the positioning of each of its wheels in real-time through the gyroscopic-feed. All this information will be displayed on the 12.3-inch driver information display. There is also a 13.4-inch infotainment screen to show all the other information.

So, with all these technologies packed inside the first Unreal Engine-powered in-vehicle system, the “2022 Hummer EV” is set to provide one of the best driving experiences for truckers.

The “2022 Hummer EV Edition 1” will be available in the fall of 2021 and will have a starting price of $112,595 (~Rs. 83 lakhs).