With daily stress becoming a way of life for most people, yoga and wellness apps are becoming massively popular around the world. Now, a new application is throwing its hat in the transcendental ring with the promise of being your “first AI-powered virtual yoga assistant”. Developed and marketed by Zenia Inc, the app monitors your yoga poses and provides real-time feedback on the quality of your asanas.

Zenia uses the front camera on your phone to recognize the movements and through voice, provides gentle corrections to keep the practice safe and effective by incorporating the best of computer vision and machine learning. “(It) uses motion tracking and the data from thousands of yoga lessons to analyze my movements. During the practice, Zenia provides gentle feedback and also takes care of basic safety rules”, said the app’s official website.

The developers claim that the app can help users improve their balance, increase focus and concentration, get stronger, relieve stress, improve flexibility, get better sleep, help in weight management and even “gain a sense of inner calm”. It currently offers 5 curated courses created under the guidance of leading yoga instructors. It also offers 14 guided practices to build strength and improve flexibility, says the company.

Only available on iOS for now, Zenia comes with a relatively hefty price-tag of $14.99 per month or $99.99 per year. It is compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch running iOS 12.4 and later. There’s no word, however, on whether the developers have any plans to release it on Android. So in case you own an iPhone and fancy a virtual yoga assistant, give Zenia a try by downloading it from the App Store and let us know what you think about it.

Featured Image Courtesy: Zenia