Zebronics Iconic Lite Smartwatch Introduced in India

Zebronics has launched a new smartwatch called the Iconic Lite in India. The main highlights of the smartwatch include support for Bluetooth Calling and an AMOLED display, among other features. Check out the price and more details below.

Zebronics Iconic Lite: Specs and Features

The Iconic Lite smartwatch has an inbuilt speaker and a microphone to enable Bluetooth Calling. There’s an option to make calls via the dial-pad, store contacts, and even choose from recent contacts.

The watch has a 1.78-inch AMOLED 2.5D curved display with support for the Always-on-Display (AOD) functionality and 10 built-in customizable and 100+ watch faces. The health suite includes a heart rate monitor, a SpO2 monitor, a blood pressure monitor, and a sleep monitor.

You can also track your steps, calories, and distance covered. Plus, there’s support for meditative breathing too. The Zebronics Iconic Lite has over 100 sports modes to track physical activities. All these can be tracked via the Zeb-FIT 20 app.

It comes with a 250mAh battery, which can provide a battery backup of up to 5 days. In comparison, the boAt Wave Electra or the Noise Icon 2 are claimed to provide a battery life of up to 7 days.

Additionally, the smartwatch has a dual menu UI, music/camera control, a calculator, smart notifications, an alarm clock, and 2 inbuilt games, among other things. It also gets support for Google Assistant or Siri and has an IP67 rating.

Price and Availability

The Zebronics Iconic Lite comes with a price tag of Rs 2,999 and is now available to buy via Amazon. It competes with watches like the Pebble Frost, the boAt Wave Electra, and more options in India.

There are two options to choose from, namely, Gold-Blue, Black, and Silver.

Buy Zebronics Iconic Lite via Amazon (Rs 2,999)