YouTube Will Soon Let You Create Short Videos Out Of Others’ Comments

Over the past two years, YouTube’s TikTok and Instagram Reels counterpart, Shorts have expanded in both popularity and functionality. With features like a watermark for shared shorts, the ability to use audio from other Shorts videos, and much more it has become a popular content creation medium on YouTube. And now it seems like a new feature might make its entry soon. Keep reading to learn more about it.

As per the YouTube Team’s Support Page, out of the many experimental features that the platform is testing, the ability to create short videos out of the comment on other short videos is one of them. Based on what we could gather, with this feature, you will be able to take a comment from any YouTube Shorts video that you are watching and create an entirely new YouTube Shorts video out of it. YouTube is officially calling this feature “viewer-created Shorts featuring comments.”

As of now, only a handful of Android and iOS users have gained access to this feature. However, this feature might not sit well with creators. For starters, creators will not be able to control which comment users choose to make a video of. Additionally, the creator as well as the author of the comment will not be notified when a new video is created. This keeps the creator as well as the commenter both in the dark. The only way for a creator to evade this entire situation will be to completely disable comments on their videos.

Now, in case you, as a user decide to make a short video out of a Shorts comment, the created video will appear under your channel’s homepage as well as under the Shorts section. However, do remember that the reach and view of your created video will be limited since it will be visible to a short number of testers on Android and iOS.

That said, there’s no word on when a public rollout is made. Also, it is important to note that not all experimental features see the light of day. Hence, we are eager to see how this feature will function if it is made public. In the meantime, comment down your thoughts on this new feature down below. Will you like to create videos out of the comment on your favorite creators’ comments?