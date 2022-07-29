YouTube Now Lets People Convert Their Long Videos into Shorts

YouTube has been banking high on its TikTok competitor Shorts and has even started monetizing it. Further trying to give a boost to Shorts as it has now introduced a new tool called Edit into a Short, which will help turn an existing YouTube video into Shorts. This new tool is available on YouTube’s iOS and Android apps.

Now Convert YouTube Videos into Shorts

YouTube’s new Edit into a Short tool will help you take 60 seconds of your existing YouTube video and convert it into a Short with the help of the same editing tools to add text, filters, and more. This comes after YouTube’s recent ability to convert vertical-format videos into Shorts, provided they are 60 seconds long.

Image: YouTube

As YouTube notes, this functionality will help you “bring fresh life to your classic content” and engage more people. If the clip taken is less than 60 seconds, then an additional clip can be recorded via the Shorts camera. An existing video from the gallery can also be added.

Once a Short is made out of a long-form video on YouTube, the original video will be linked back too, enabling a way for creators to promote their YouTube video. So in a way, this new tool can help expand the reach of a YouTube video while persuading people into making more Shorts.

Another important thing to note is that this feature is only available for creators to convert their own videos into Shorts, unlike the ability for anyone to remix a public YouTube video into Shorts.

The Edit into a Short tool is now rolling out to Android and iOS users. It remains to be seen how well this feature works for creators and if they are actually willing to use it. What do you think about this new YouTube tool? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.