A Cheaper YouTube Premium Plan May Well Be On Its Way

Watching videos on the free tier of YouTube requires a lot of patience these days. That’s because the platform is full of ads, forcing you to get their YouTube Premium to get a decent watching experience. But the $13.99/month price tag can be overwhelming. This is why YouTube is planning to come out with a lower-priced “Premium Lite” option in the US.

According to Bloomberg, YouTube’s parent company Alphabet could introduce a new, cheaper plan called “Premium Lite”. This new lower-priced alternative could strip down ads to a minimum, showing them only on music videos. This way, people who enjoy watching other content on YouTube can have a good experience without paying for more.

Image Credit: Koshiro K/ Shutterstock

These plans will be first available in the US, Australia, Germany, and Thailand, according to the report. This isn’t the first time we are hearing chatter about a Premium Lite plan, as the company has been testing a stripped-down version of its subscription in other regions. From what we know from said tests, the cheaper plan removes access to YouTube Music, offline downloads, and background play.

There is no word on how much it will cost, but my assumption would be around half of the current YouTube Premium price or somewhere around that digit. Other streaming services like Netflix are already showing positive numbers with their ad-supported cheaper plans. So I feel that there is a market for people who will be willing to pay for YouTube Premium Lite even if it still shows ads on music videos.

I know I will be the one to buy it because I already use Spotify for music streaming. And now the service also lets you watch music videos of the songs. But what are your thoughts on this topic? Would you pay for a cheaper YouTube Premium, and are you subscribed to the service now? Let us know in the comments down below.