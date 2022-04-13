YouTube Music Gets New Features and Changes; Check Them Out!

With an aim to compete with industry giants like Spotify and Apple Music, Google has been adding various new features and changes to YouTube Music. We recently saw the company test a new “Add to Playlist” UI for YouTube Music. And now, it has introduced an array of back-end changes and new features to improve the user experience. Let’s take a look at the details.

YouTube Music Gains New Features: Details Here!

Google, in an official community forum post, detailed some of the key features and changes that were recently delivered to YouTube Music users across the world. Amongst them, many of the new features such as the Snapchat integration, Save to queue, and the song/ video switcher had already been spotted beforehand. However, the company also mentioned that it has improved the radio algorithm in YouTube Music to help users discover new artists and songs on playlists and radio stations.

The YouTube Music team says that they have improved the “back-end logic that nominates the music that shows up” in Song Radio and playlist automixes to show more songs and artists. With this, users will be able to discover new songs and artists in their automix playlists or radio stations.

Google has also improved the YouTube Music platform for smart TVs and gaming consoles by removing the duplicate songs in the “Listen Again” section. Furthermore, YouTube Music has “confined Family listening to a new family shelf” for those who share their subscription with their family members.

Another nifty feature that has been added to the platform includes the ability to turn off the autoplay function to prevent the auto-generation of radio stations whenever a single song is played. Google has also improved the YouTube Music Wear OS app by adding the ability to shuffle downloaded music. Previously, users could only shuffle playlists, while albums would be limited to ordered play.

So, if you like all these new features in YouTube Music, we suggest you give the platform a try. However, if you are already among the 50+ million YouTube Music subscribers, let us know your experience in the comments below.