Home > News > Google Is Retiring Assistant on Android, Will Be Replaced by Gemini This Year

Google Is Retiring Assistant on Android, Will Be Replaced by Gemini This Year

Abubakar Mohammed
Comments 0
hand holding Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra showcasing the new Gemini overlay
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • Google will discontinue the Assistant this year and replace it with Gemini.
  • Users will have no choice but to use Gemini on supported devices.
  • Gemini is soon coming to smartwatches, headphones, speakers, and more.

From the Allo days to before Gemini, Google Assistant was one of the most clever digital assistants around. However, Google shifted its attention to Gemini to build a more personalized AI assistant on Android, and abandoned the Google Assistant. The app hasn’t received an update since January 2024, and with Google’s recent announcement, it looks like the Google Assistant if officially dead.

Google has confirmed in an official blog post that it’s killing Google Assistant on most devices later this year. All the Android devices with Android 10 and above and 2 GB+ RAM will switch to Gemini and no longer have the option to use the Assistant.

Also Read: I Tried Out Gemini’s New Native Image Gen Feature, and It’s Fricking Nuts
12 Google Assistant Settings You Should Change

Google’s Senior Director of Product Management for Gemini, Brian Marquardt said:

Over the coming months, we’re upgrading more users on mobile devices from Google Assistant to Gemini; and later this year, the classic Google Assistant will no longer be accessible on most mobile devices or available for new downloads on mobile app stores.

Brian also mentioned that Gemini will soon be making its way to Automobiles, Wearables, Speakers, Displays, and TVs. Until Gemini arrives, Google Assistant will keep working on these devices. More info on Gemini’s availability on other devices will be announced in the next few months.

The inherent switch is all thanks to the number of features Gemini on Android has gained since its launch. It supports various app extensions like Google Workspace, WhatsApp, Spotify, YouTube/Music, and many utilities. Google also rolled out Gemini Live on the app for a natural conversation feel, and will be rolling out more in the coming months.

The Assistant will be joining the Google Graveyard, and it’s perhaps one of the oldest services that actually worked wonders for Google and the Android ecosystem. Therefore, the Assistant can retire without donning the mask of shame unlike many other services on this list, some of which didn’t even see the light of the day.

With Google Assistant now dead, what are your thoughts on Gemini on Android? Let us know in the comments below.

Related Articles
Google’s Lightweight Gemma 3 Open Model Nearly Matches DeepSeek R1
Arjun Sha Mar 13, 2025
Microsoft Rolls Out Copilot “Press to Talk” Feature for Instant Voice Queries
Abubakar Mohammed Mar 11, 2025
MWC 2025: This AI Phone Can Replace You With a Digital Clone
Anshuman Jain Mar 6, 2025
15 Best AI Apps You Must Try on Android and iPhone
Arjun Sha Feb 24, 2025
#Tags
#Android#Google#Google Assistant

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar covers Tech at Beebom, with his passion for technology tracing back to 2011 when he received a Dell Inspiron 5100 as a gift. He's also a passionate advocate for the right-to-repair movement, believing in empowering users to maintain and extend the life of their devices. Outside the tech world, he enjoys watching anime and exploring his newfound enthusiasm for Japanese cars. In his free time, you'll often find him immersed in Genshin Impact or researching his next gadget purchase. Before joining Beebom, he contributed to leading publications like Android Police, How-To Geek, and Fossbytes.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...