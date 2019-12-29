YouTubers have always suffered from copyright strikes. Often, creators have to take down, edit, and re-upload the video to keep monetization which in turn affects user engagement. Well, with the latest YouTube Studio update, YouTube has introduced a new tool called Assisted Trim to provide more flexibility to creators.

With the Assisted Trim feature, YouTubers can simply trim out the copyrighted content to lift the claim eliminating the need to entirely remove the video from the platform. This would help a lot of YouTube creators who unknowingly add copyrighted content to their videos.

As you can see in the above GIF, YouTube offers three ways to remove the claimed content. You can either trim out the segment containing the content, mute the disputed audio, or even replace the audio with another audio portion of your choice.

For now, the endpoints of the claimed segment are pre-defined and you can’t alter it. YouTube says that it would allow adjusting the endpoints later so that the viewer experience doesn’t get interrupted.

Along with Assisted Trim, YouTube will now show information about a channel’s copyright strikes on the Studio Dashboard. “We’re also providing more transparency about the content of the copyright takedown than ever before, now surfacing the specific description of the copyrighted work provided by the claimant in the takedown notice. In cases where that info is not readily available, there’s an option to contact our copyright team for a copy of the takedown notice.”, wrote the company’s representative on a support page.

A new ‘copyright claims’ video list filter and a ‘Restrictions’ column have also been added to the Videos page that lets creators quickly filter out all the videos affected by copyright strikes or Content ID claims.