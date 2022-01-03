You Can Exchange Your Realme 8s for the Lava Agni 5G for Free; Here’s How!

Lava has introduced an exciting new year offer for users in India. As part of the offer, users can buy the Lava Agni 5G phone in exchange for the Realme 8s 5G in India for free. If this intrigues you, here’s everything you need to know about this one-of-a-kind offer.

How to Get Lava Agni 5G in Exchange for Realme 8s?

Interested buyers can head to the Lava e-store and fill out a form to get the company’s first 5G phone. A Lava “Mitra” will be available for users to help them with the whole exchange process. The offer is now live in the country and can be availed of by users until January 7, 2022.

Both the variants of the Realme 8s 5G will be eligible for this exchange offer. For those who don’t know, the smartphone comes in two RAM + storage configurations: 6GB+128GB for Rs 17,999 and 8GB+128GB for Rs 19,999. As for the Lava AGNI, it comes in a single 8GB of RAM+128GB of storage and is priced at Rs 19,999, much like the 8GB variant of the Realme 8s.

Besides the similarity in the price, the Lava Agni and the Realme 8s also share the same chipset, which is the MediaTek Dimensity 810, and come with 5G support. So, all you need to do is fill out this form and be ready to give up your Realme phone in favor of the Lava one. As for how the devices compare, here’s a quick comparison chart:

Lava AGNI 5G: Specs and Features

The Lava Agni 5G, which was recently launched in India, comes with a 6.78-inch Full HD+ IPS display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. It gets four rear cameras: a 64MP main camera, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. The front camera stands at 16MP.

It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and comes with support for 30W fast charging. It runs stock Android 11. Additionally, there’s support for a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and also Widewine L1 support for HD-quality video-streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more. It comes in a Blue color option, as pictured in the image above.