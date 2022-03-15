Xiaomi Watch S1 Series, Buds 3T Pro Launched Globally; Check out the Details Here!

As confirmed earlier, Xiaomi launched its flagship Xiaomi 12 series in the global market via a virtual event today. However, the Xiaomi 12 devices are not the only products the Chinese giant launched today. It also launched the Xiaomi Watch S1 and Buds 3T Pro TWS earbuds alongside the Xiaomi 12 series. So, let’s take a look at the specs of the latest smartwatch and TWS earphones from Xiaomi.

Xiaomi Watch S1 Series, Buds 3T Pro Launched

Xiaomi Watch S1 Series

Watch S1

Starting with the Xiaomi Watch S1, the smart wearable launched with various health and fitness-focused features in China late last year. It features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, fitted on a circular dial. The device comes in a stainless-steel chassis and a sapphire glass coating on top of the AMOLED display.

The Xiaomi Watch S1 comes with dual-band multi-system GPS technology and NFC payments support. The device also features a built-in mic and a speaker to support Bluetooth-based calls and is backed by a 470mAh battery that can deliver up to 12 days of battery life with regular usage.

As for the health and fitness features, users can access over 117 dedicated sports modes to cater to their everyday fitness needs. Plus, there is a heart-rate sensor for all-day heart-rate monitoring and a SpO2 sensor to measure blood oxygen levels. The device is also water-resistant up to 5ATM and runs MIUI Watch out of the box. Users can also customize their watches using more than 200 watch faces in the companion app.

Watch S1 Active

The Watch S1 Active is a more sporty version of the standard variant and comes with similar functionalities and specs. It features the same 1.43-inch AMOLED display, though the metal-built chassis looks more sporty than the standard Watch S1. It also has the same dual-band multi-system GPS system to accurately track your runs and workouts. Other than these, the device also supports voice assistants and NFC functions.

The Watch S1 Active also has over 117 sports modes and 19 professional workout modes to cater to the athletic needs of users. Also, it has all-day heart-rate monitoring, oxygen monitoring using the onboard SpO2 sensor, and accurate sleep tracking features. The device is 5ATM water-resistant and comes in three colorways – Moon White, Space Black, and Ocean Blue. Users also get three additional watch strap colors like red, green, and orange to mix and match the styles.

Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro

Coming to the Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro, it is a pair of TWS earphones with premium features like active noise cancellation (ANC), transparency mode, wireless charging, and more. The earphones come with an in-ear design and pack 10mm dual drivers to deliver high-quality audio.

Users can activate the active noise cancellation mode (ANC) to suppress surrounding noise up to 40db. The ANC mode of the earphones is further categorized into three sub-modes – Light mode, Balanced mode, and Adaptive mode. However, if users do not want to block out the environmental sounds around them, they can switch to the new dual transparency mode, including a standard mode and a voice-enhanced mode, on the Buds 3T Pro to allow the built-in microphones to capture the surrounding noise.

Other than these, the Buds 3T Pro supports the latest Bluetooth 5.2 technology for a low-latency audio experience during gaming. It also supports spatial audio to deliver an immersive surround sound experience during movies and TV shows, and LHDC 4.0 codec. Users can also summon voice assistants using the earphones and they are IP55 rated for water and dust resistance.

As for the battery, while the Buds 3T Pro case packs a 380mAh battery, the buds themselves pack a 38mAh battery each. As per Xiaomi, the earphones can deliver up to 6 hours of battery life without ANC. However, combined with the charging case, they will be able to run for up to 24 hours with ANC turned on. Furthermore, the Buds 3T Pro charging case supports wireless charging. The Buds 3T Pro comes in two colors – Carbon Black and Glossy White.

Price and Availability

Now, coming to the prices, while the Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro will retail at $199 (~Rs 15,270), you can check out the prices of the Xiaomi Watch S1 models below. One thing to note is that the standard Watch S1 model comes with two strap options — a leather one and a special fluororubber strap in the box.

Watch S1 – $269 (~Rs 20,617)

Watch S1 Active – $199 (~Rs 15,270)

As for the availability, both the Xiaomi Watch S1 variants, as well as the Buds 3T Pro earphones, will be available to buy on various online and offline retailers in the global market.