Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro with Wear OS and Xiaomi 13T Pro Launched

Xiaomi has made its new Watch 2 Pro official globally. This one comes with Wear OS, which is a first for Xiaomi and brings along a number of exciting features. Alongside, the company has launched its flagship phone, the Xiaomi 13T Pro. Have a look at the details.

Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro: Specs and Features

The Watch 2 Pro gets Wear OS, which helps you get numerous third-party apps via the Google Play Store and a number of Google services like Google Assistant, YouTube, Google Maps, and more. We still don’t know what Wear OS version it runs.

The smartwatch has a stainless steel design and comes in two strap variants: leather and fluoro rubber. It also features a rotating crown for easy navigation, along with dual side buttons. There’s a 1.43-inch AMOLED round display with a screen resolution of 466x 466 pixels, 600 nits of brightness, and the Always-on functionality.

The Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1, which is also slated to power the upcoming Google Pixel Watch 2, clubbed with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. There’s a 495mAh battery, which is expected to last up to 55 hours on a single charge.

There’s support for a 24×7 heart rate sensor, a sleep tracker, a period tracker, a SpO2 sensor, and guided breath training with stress monitoring. You get 150+ sports modes to track activities and the ability to check the Body composition stats. These details can be tracked via the Mi Fitness app. It also supports dual-band GNSS with five-satellite positioning.

Additional details include weather updates, camera control, music control, and more. It also has a 5ATM water resistance and comes in Bluetooth and LTE variants with the latter allowing calls via an eSIM.

Xiaomi 13T Pro: Specs and Features

Xiaomi has also introduced the Xiaomi 13T Pro with Leica-backed cameras. There’s a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. You get to try Lecia filters, and a Leica watermark, two Leica photography styles, and more. This is also supported by the Xiaomi Imaging Engine with features like ProFocus, Night mode, 8K videos, slow-motion videos, and so much more. The selfie shooter stands at 20MP.

The phone has a BioComfort vegan leather look, a first for Xiaomi, in Alpine Blue. The Meadow Green and Black colors have a metallic glossy finish. The Xiaomi 13T Pro features a 6.67-inch CrystalRes AMOLED display with up to 2600 nits of brightness, a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 2880Hz PWM dimming, Dolby Vision, and more.

Under the hood, there’s a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset, up to 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. The 5,000mAh battery supports 120W HyperCharge fast charging and the company’s Surge battery management chipset. It runs Android 13-based MIUI 14 and will get 4 years of software updates. Additionally, the Xiaomi 13T Pro supports Wi-Fi 7, NFC, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, an in-display fingerprint scanner, LiquidCool Technology, and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Xiaomi has also released the vanilla Xiaomi 13T with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra SoC, a 6.67-inch 144Hz display, and 67W fast charging. Other features remain the same as the Pro model.

Price and Availability

The Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro is priced at Euros 229.99 (~ Rs 20,000) for the Bluetooth variant and Euros 279.99 (~ Rs 24,600) for the LTE model. The Xiaomi 13T Pro starts at Euros 649 (~ Rs 57,000) while the Xiaomi 13T has a starting price of Euros 549 (~ Rs 48,200).

It remains to be seen when these will be available in India.